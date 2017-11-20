Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

2017 american music awards wrap orig_00011621
2017 american music awards wrap orig_00011621

    JUST WATCHED

    Highlights from 2017 American Music Awards

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Highlights from 2017 American Music Awards

From Pink's stunning acrobatic performance to Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston tribute, check out the best moments from the 2017 American Music Awards.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (11 Videos)

See More

Highlights from 2017 American Music Awards

From Pink's stunning acrobatic performance to Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston tribute, check out the best moments from the 2017 American Music Awards.
Source: CNN