Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Rapper Lil Peep dead at 21
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Rapper Lil Peep dead at 21
Rapper Lil Peep, an emerging voice on the hip hop scene and a YouTube star, has died at the age of 21, police and a business associate confirmed to CNN.
Source: CNN
Celebrities we've lost (15 Videos)
Rapper Lil Peep dead at 21
Musician Tom Petty dies at age 66
Tom Petty's most memorable songs
'Sopranos' actor Frank Vincent dies
Jillette: Jerry Lewis was the king of comedy
Glen Campbell dies at 81
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91
Comedian, activist Dick Gregory dies at 84
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington found dead
Actor Martin Landau dead at 89
'Home Alone' actor John Heard dies
'Dragon Tattoo' actor dies at 56
Actress Glenne Headly dies at 62
Music legend Gregg Allman dies at 69
Chris Cornell dead at 52
'Tombstone' actor dies in LA home
See More
Rapper Lil Peep dead at 21
Rapper Lil Peep, an emerging voice on the hip hop scene and a YouTube star, has died at the age of 21, police and a business associate confirmed to CNN.
Source: CNN