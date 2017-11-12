Breaking News
'Star Trek' actor accused of sexual assault
"Star Trek" actor and LGBT icon George Takei is denying allegations that he groped a former male model who says he passed out while drinking at the actor's Los Angeles condo nearly 40 years ago.
'Star Trek' actor accused of sexual assault
"Star Trek" actor and LGBT icon George Takei is denying allegations that he groped a former male model who says he passed out while drinking at the actor's Los Angeles condo nearly 40 years ago.
