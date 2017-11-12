Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

George Takei
George Takei

    JUST WATCHED

    'Star Trek' actor accused of sexual assault

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Star Trek' actor accused of sexual assault

"Star Trek" actor and LGBT icon George Takei is denying allegations that he groped a former male model who says he passed out while drinking at the actor's Los Angeles condo nearly 40 years ago.
Source: CNN

Sexual harassment (16 Videos)

See More

'Star Trek' actor accused of sexual assault

Newsroom

"Star Trek" actor and LGBT icon George Takei is denying allegations that he groped a former male model who says he passed out while drinking at the actor's Los Angeles condo nearly 40 years ago.
Source: CNN