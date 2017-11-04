Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 03: A general view of the atmosphere during a ceremony honoring Selena Quintanilla with a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 3, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 03: A general view of the atmosphere during a ceremony honoring Selena Quintanilla with a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 3, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

    JUST WATCHED

    Selena honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Selena honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The legacy of singer Selena Quintanilla has lived on for more than two decades. Now the "Queen of Tejano music" has joined a constellation of stars in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Source: CNN

Celebrities we've lost (15 Videos)

See More

Selena honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The legacy of singer Selena Quintanilla has lived on for more than two decades. Now the "Queen of Tejano music" has joined a constellation of stars in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Source: CNN