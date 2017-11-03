Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

conan mila kunis daughter santa logic _00004920
conan mila kunis daughter santa logic _00004920

    JUST WATCHED

    Mila Kunis' daughter 'too logical' for Santa

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mila Kunis' daughter 'too logical' for Santa

Actress Mila Kunis explains why her 3-year-old daughter doesn't believe in Santa Claus.
Source: Team Coco

Conan on CNN (15 Videos)

See More

Mila Kunis' daughter 'too logical' for Santa

Actress Mila Kunis explains why her 3-year-old daughter doesn't believe in Santa Claus.
Source: Team Coco