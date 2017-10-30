Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

kevin spacey tony awards
kevin spacey tony awards

    JUST WATCHED

    Spacey apologizes after accusation surfaces

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Spacey apologizes after accusation surfaces

Kevin Spacey has apologized to actor Anthony Rapp after he told Buzzfeed that Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance when Rapp was 14 years old.
Source: CNN

Sexual harassment (15 Videos)

See More

Spacey apologizes after accusation surfaces

Newsroom

Kevin Spacey has apologized to actor Anthony Rapp after he told Buzzfeed that Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance when Rapp was 14 years old.
Source: CNN