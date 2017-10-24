Breaking News

WESTWOOD , CA - MAY 12: Actor Robert Guillaume arrives at the "Star Wars Episode III - Revenge Of The Sith" Los Angeles Premiere at the Mann Village Theatre on May 12, 2005 in Westwood, California. The premiere benefits the charity Artists for a New South Africa and its comprehensive, ground-breaking program for South African children orphaned by HIV/AIDS. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
    Actor Robert Guillaume dies at 89

Robert Guillaume, the star of the TV sitcom "Benson" and voice of Rafiki in Disney's "The Lion King", has died.
