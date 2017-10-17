Breaking News

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Alyssa Milano arrives to the Television Industry Advocacy Awards at TAO Hollywood on September 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/WireImage)
    #Metoo: Social media flooded with stories

Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted to followers to post "Me too" as their status if they have been sexually harassed or assaulted. Women have been responding in droves on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
