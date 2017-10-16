Breaking News
Stars speak out on ending sexual assault in Hollywood
Stars speak out on ending sexual assault in Hollywood
CNN talks to Kelly Clarkson, Octavia Spencer, Betsy Brandt, Judd Apatow, and Arianna Huffington at the Variety Power of Women event about the necessary changes to end sexual assault in Hollywood.
Source: CNN
