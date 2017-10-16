Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Variety/REX/Shutterstock (9135824ax) Kelly Clarkson Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Oct 2017
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Variety/REX/Shutterstock (9135824ax) Kelly Clarkson Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Oct 2017

    JUST WATCHED

    Stars speak out on ending sexual assault in Hollywood

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Stars speak out on ending sexual assault in Hollywood

CNN talks to Kelly Clarkson, Octavia Spencer, Betsy Brandt, Judd Apatow, and Arianna Huffington at the Variety Power of Women event about the necessary changes to end sexual assault in Hollywood.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Stars speak out on ending sexual assault in Hollywood

CNN talks to Kelly Clarkson, Octavia Spencer, Betsy Brandt, Judd Apatow, and Arianna Huffington at the Variety Power of Women event about the necessary changes to end sexual assault in Hollywood.
Source: CNN