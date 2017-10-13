Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Fans keep tossing pizza on 'Breaking Bad' house

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fans keep tossing pizza on 'Breaking Bad' house

The real-life owners of Walter White's home in "Breaking Bad" have installed a fence around the property to keep fans from throwing pizzas on the roof.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Fans keep tossing pizza on 'Breaking Bad' house

The real-life owners of Walter White's home in "Breaking Bad" have installed a fence around the property to keep fans from throwing pizzas on the roof.
Source: CNN