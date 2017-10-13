Fans keep tossing pizza on 'Breaking Bad' house

Breaking News
The real-life owners of Walter White's home in "Breaking Bad" have installed a fence around the property to keep fans from throwing pizzas on the roof.
Source: CNN
The real-life owners of Walter White's home in "Breaking Bad" have installed a fence around the property to keep fans from throwing pizzas on the roof.
