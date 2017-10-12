Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Van Der Beek says male executive groped him
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Van Der Beek says male executive groped him
Actor James Van Der Beek revealed in a series of tweets that he was groped by a male executive.
Source: HLN
Stories worth watching (9 Videos)
Van Der Beek says male executive groped him
NYC tap water is used to make this
Harlem hatter brings past to life
This actress turned into a knife maker
Inside New York's oldest bookstore
Meet one of the last typewriter repairmen
This former furniture shop now makes guitars
Swimming in the 'mouth of hell'
Paddle through Florida Bay
Capturing the beauty in the murk
See More
Van Der Beek says male executive groped him
Actor James Van Der Beek revealed in a series of tweets that he was groped by a male executive.
Source: HLN