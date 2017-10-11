Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Tapper slams media for Weinstein complicity
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Tapper slams media for Weinstein complicity
CNN's
Jake Tapper
speaks with Ronan Farrow, the author of the New Yorker exposé detailing sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (9 Videos)
Tapper slams media for Weinstein complicity
NYC tap water is used to make this
Harlem hatter brings past to life
This actress turned into a knife maker
Inside New York's oldest bookstore
Meet one of the last typewriter repairmen
This former furniture shop now makes guitars
Swimming in the 'mouth of hell'
Paddle through Florida Bay
Capturing the beauty in the murk
See More
Tapper slams media for Weinstein complicity
The Lead
CNN's
Jake Tapper
speaks with Ronan Farrow, the author of the New Yorker exposé detailing sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Source: CNN