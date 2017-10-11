Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Gloria Allred: Weinstein 'a teaching moment'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Gloria Allred: Weinstein 'a teaching moment'

Attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing a Harvey Weinstein accuser, speaks with Nima Elbagir, in for Christiane Amanpour.
Source: CNN

Amanpour (12 Videos)

See More

Gloria Allred: Weinstein 'a teaching moment'

Amanpour

Attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing a Harvey Weinstein accuser, speaks with Nima Elbagir, in for Christiane Amanpour.
Source: CNN