Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Lawyer hints at claims against other LA bigwigs

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lawyer hints at claims against other LA bigwigs

Weinstein is not "the end," says Gloria Allred. "I have been contacted by many accusers who are accusing other high-profile figures in Hollywood." Weinstein denies accusations of non-consensual sex.
Source: CNN

Amanpour (12 Videos)

See More

Lawyer hints at claims against other LA bigwigs

Amanpour

Weinstein is not "the end," says Gloria Allred. "I have been contacted by many accusers who are accusing other high-profile figures in Hollywood." Weinstein denies accusations of non-consensual sex.
Source: CNN