Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Actress: Weinstein got naked, chased me
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Actress: Weinstein got naked, chased me
Actress Katherine Kendall claims that Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein harassed her in 1993 after he invited her to a screening.
Source: CNN
Harvey Weinstein controversy (12 Videos)
Actress: Weinstein got naked, chased me
Highs and lows of Harvey Weinstein's career
Lindsay Lohan blasted for defending Weinstein
Dems loved Weinstein before condemning him
Terry Crews: Hollywood executive groped me
A-list stars speak out on Weinstein
Donna Karan apologizes for Weinstein comments
'Email prankster' fools Harvey Weinstein
Trump on Weinstein: I'm not surprised
Colbert: Dinosaurs knew better than Weinstein
RNC chair: Weinstein and Trump don't compare
Stelter: Firing is an earthquake in Hollywood
Murphy: Dems should return Weinstein money
See More
Actress: Weinstein got naked, chased me
Actress Katherine Kendall claims that Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein harassed her in 1993 after he invited her to a screening.
Source: CNN