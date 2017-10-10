Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: Producer Harvey Weinstein and designer Donna Karan attend the New York Premiere of "The Hunting Party" at the Paris Theater on August 22, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: Producer Harvey Weinstein and designer Donna Karan attend the New York Premiere of "The Hunting Party" at the Paris Theater on August 22, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Donna Karan slammed for Weinstein comments

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donna Karan slammed for Weinstein comments

Designer Donna Karan has apologized for the remarks she made about women in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal that has dogged Hollywood power player Harvey Weinstein.
Source: HLN

harvey weinstein investigation (10 Videos)

See More

Donna Karan slammed for Weinstein comments

Designer Donna Karan has apologized for the remarks she made about women in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal that has dogged Hollywood power player Harvey Weinstein.
Source: HLN