Judi Dench: 'Question things. Ask.'
Drawing a line from Queen Victoria's friendship with an Indian Muslim to today's politics, Dench says: "Why ever not have an exchange of ideas instead of just standing off?"
Drawing a line from Queen Victoria's friendship with an Indian Muslim to today's politics, Dench says: "Why ever not have an exchange of ideas instead of just standing off?"
