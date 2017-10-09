Breaking News

    Judi Dench: 'Question things. Ask.'

Drawing a line from Queen Victoria's friendship with an Indian Muslim to today's politics, Dench says: "Why ever not have an exchange of ideas instead of just standing off?"
Amanpour

Source: CNN