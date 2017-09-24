Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
A.J. Croce finds his own voice
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
A.J. Croce finds his own voice
The son of the late music legend Jim Croce has been wowing crowds around the globe with his own brand of music. CNN's
Holly Firfer
reports.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (8 Videos)
A.J. Croce finds his own voice
This could be latest trend in burgers
Millions of bats form tornado in the sky
Sleep 50 feet above the ground in trees
Go inside New Orleans' abandoned buildings
Hollywood location scout reveals hidden L.A.
A look inside this Mojave Desert ghost town
Take a llama on your next backpacking adventure
Take a tour of President Obama's Chicago
See More
A.J. Croce finds his own voice
The son of the late music legend Jim Croce has been wowing crowds around the globe with his own brand of music. CNN's
Holly Firfer
reports.
Source: CNN