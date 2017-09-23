Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala in May.
Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala in May.

    JUST WATCHED

    Kylie Jenner is pregnant

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kylie Jenner is pregnant

The youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner clan is now expecting, two sources close the family tell CNN.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (8 Videos)

See More

Kylie Jenner is pregnant

The youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner clan is now expecting, two sources close the family tell CNN.
Source: CNN