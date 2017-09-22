Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

conan Jake Gyllenhaal not too tech savvy _00003226
conan Jake Gyllenhaal not too tech savvy _00003226

    JUST WATCHED

    Why Jake Gyllenhaal isn't on social media

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Why Jake Gyllenhaal isn't on social media

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal tells Conan O'Brien that he is not on social media because he isn't very tech-savvy.
Source: Team Coco

Conan on CNN (15 Videos)

See More

Why Jake Gyllenhaal isn't on social media

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal tells Conan O'Brien that he is not on social media because he isn't very tech-savvy.
Source: Team Coco