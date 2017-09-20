Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Woman at center of Kevin Hart scandal speaks
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Woman at center of Kevin Hart scandal speaks
A woman who has been linked to actor Kevin Hart in an alleged extortion plot held a press conference to say that she, too, is a victim.
Source: HLN
Celebrity surprises (15 Videos)
Woman at center of Kevin Hart scandal speaks
Donnie Wahlberg leaves a $2,000 tip
Coldplay invites unexpecting guest onstage
'This Is Us' cast surprises fans
Rapper surprises his grandma for her birthday
'Star Wars' star surprises veteran's family
Nicki Minaj pays college fees for fans
Watch Kristen Bell help teen get his prom date
Mark Zuckerberg surprises family at dinner
John Legend surprises commuters in London
Serena Williams sneaks up on fans during match
NFL star gives sick fan huge surprise
See actor sneak up on fan watching his show
Dwayne Johnson surprises military family
Chrissy Teigen stuns fan after tweet
Michelle Obama surprises biggest fans
See More
Woman at center of Kevin Hart scandal speaks
MICHAELA
A woman who has been linked to actor Kevin Hart in an alleged extortion plot held a press conference to say that she, too, is a victim.
Source: HLN