Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl

Serena Williams and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their first child on September 1, 2017.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl

Serena Williams and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their first child on September 1, 2017.
Source: CNN