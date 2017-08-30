Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trevor Noah claps back at Melania's critics
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trevor Noah claps back at Melania's critics
On "The Daily Show," Trevor Noah slammed critics of first lady Melania Trump's high heels that she wore en route to Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Source: CNN
Late Night Laughs (15 Videos)
Trevor Noah claps back at Melania's critics
Colbert spoofs Trump's dance with new music
Late-night TV jabs Trump's first trip abroad
Don Lemon knows Trump watches CNN
Trevor Noah: Don't say the I-word
Late night's take on Trump's Comey crisis
Katy Perry explains Taylor Swift feud
Harry Styles joins 'Carpool Karaoke'
Colbert to President Trump: Please resign
Fallon suggests product to stop Trump leaks
NBA star Stephen Curry battles James Corden
See Ryan Gosling squirm at childhood video
'Carpool Karaoke' with Victoria Beckham
Obama reads mean tweet from Trump
Colbert to Obama: No promotions in 8 years
Michelle Obama impersonates the President
See More
Trevor Noah claps back at Melania's critics
On "The Daily Show," Trevor Noah slammed critics of first lady Melania Trump's high heels that she wore en route to Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Source: CNN