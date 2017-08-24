Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Samira Wiley on 'Handmaid's' relevance

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Samira Wiley on 'Handmaid's' relevance

'Handmaid's Tale' star Samira Wiley sees danger in complacency.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Samira Wiley on 'Handmaid's' relevance

'Handmaid's Tale' star Samira Wiley sees danger in complacency.
Source: CNN