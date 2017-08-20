Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US comedian Jerry Lewis poses on May 23, 2013 during a photocall for the film "Max Rose" presented Out of Competition at the 66th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. Cannes, one of the world's top film festivals, opened on May 15 and will climax on May 26 with awards selected by a jury headed this year by Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg. AFP PHOTO / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT (Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images)
US comedian Jerry Lewis poses on May 23, 2013 during a photocall for the film "Max Rose" presented Out of Competition at the 66th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. Cannes, one of the world's top film festivals, opened on May 15 and will climax on May 26 with awards selected by a jury headed this year by Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg. AFP PHOTO / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT (Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Jillette: Jerry Lewis was the king of comedy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Jillette: Jerry Lewis was the king of comedy

Comedian Penn Jillette talks about the impact Jerry Lewis made on comedy.
Source: CNN

Celebrities we've lost (19 Videos)

See More

Jillette: Jerry Lewis was the king of comedy

Newsroom

Comedian Penn Jillette talks about the impact Jerry Lewis made on comedy.
Source: CNN