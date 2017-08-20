Breaking News

circa 1955: Studio headshot portrait of American comedian and actor Jerry Lewis smiling in a sweater and collared shirt. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
    Jerry Lewis dies at 91

Jerry Lewis, the American actor, singer, comedian and humanitarian, died peacefully in his home surrounded by family, according to his publicist.
