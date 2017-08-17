Breaking News

    Tom Cruise injured in movie stunt fall

Production on the latest installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise is on hold as star Tom Cruise recovers from an ankle injury sustained on set, the film's studio confirmed to CNN.
Source: CNN