Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Why Freida Pinto embraces challenge

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Why Freida Pinto embraces challenge

'Guerrilla' star Freida Pinto explains her search for roles that defy expectations.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Why Freida Pinto embraces challenge

'Guerrilla' star Freida Pinto explains her search for roles that defy expectations.
Source: CNN