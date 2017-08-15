Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Stunt driver dies on 'Deadpool 2' set
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Stunt driver dies on 'Deadpool 2' set
A female stunt person has died while performing a motorcycle stunt on the set of "Deadpool 2," according to a statement from the Vancouver police.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (8 Videos)
Stunt driver dies on 'Deadpool 2' set
Journalist missing after private sub ride
Charlottesville victim: Attacker wanted blood
Protesters tear down Confederate monument
Gergen: Trump 'needs to deal with hatred'
Author: White nationalism transcends class
'America's toughest sheriff' Joe Arpaio
Cop captures own shooting on camera
Crafting the butterfly knives of Taal
See More
Stunt driver dies on 'Deadpool 2' set
A female stunt person has died while performing a motorcycle stunt on the set of "Deadpool 2," according to a statement from the Vancouver police.
Source: CNN