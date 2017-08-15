Breaking News
Stunt driver dies on 'Deadpool 2' set
Stunt driver dies on 'Deadpool 2' set
A female stunt person has died while performing a motorcycle stunt on the set of "Deadpool 2," according to a statement from the Vancouver police.
