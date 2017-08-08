Breaking News

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Glen Campbell arrives at the 2012 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)
    Glen Campbell dies at 81

Glen Campbell, whose smooth vocals and down-home manner made him a mainstay of music and television for decades, has died, his family announced on Facebook on Tuesday. He was 81.
