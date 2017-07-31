Breaking News

Sam Shepard in a stare in a scene from the film 'Black Hawk Down', 2001.
    Pulitzer-winning actor Sam Shepard dead at 73

Sam Shepard, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor, died on Thursday at his home in Kentucky. He was 73.
Source: HLN

