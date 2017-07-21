Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MAY 29: Justin Bieber drinks champagne at the podium during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 29, 2016 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MAY 29: Justin Bieber drinks champagne at the podium during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 29, 2016 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Justin Bieber banned from playing in Beijing

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Justin Bieber banned from playing in Beijing

Justin Bieber has been banned from performing in the Chinese capital for "bad behavior," according to a statement from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture.
Source: HLN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Justin Bieber banned from playing in Beijing

Justin Bieber has been banned from performing in the Chinese capital for "bad behavior," according to a statement from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture.
Source: HLN