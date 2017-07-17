Breaking News

    Actor Martin Landau dead at 89

Actor Martin Landau dead at 89

Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau, who starred in the 1960s television show "Mission: Impossible," and Tim Burton film "Ed Wood," among others, died at the age of 89, according to his publicist.
Source: CNN

