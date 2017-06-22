Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

conan jeffrey toobin on trump tweets news diet_00011504
conan jeffrey toobin on trump tweets news diet_00011504

    JUST WATCHED

    Jeffrey Toobin: Trump should use spell check

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Jeffrey Toobin: Trump should use spell check

CNN Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin says President Trump should have his tweets spell checked.
Source: Team Coco

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Jeffrey Toobin: Trump should use spell check

CNN Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin says President Trump should have his tweets spell checked.
Source: Team Coco