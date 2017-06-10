'Catwoman' actress remembers co-star Adam West

Breaking News
Actress Julie Newmar, well known for her role as "Catwoman" in the 1960s TV series "Batman," remembers her friend and co-star Adam West who has passed away at the age of 88.
