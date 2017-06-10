Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

'Catwoman' Julie Newmar
'Catwoman' Julie Newmar

    JUST WATCHED

    'Catwoman' actress remembers co-star Adam West

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Catwoman' actress remembers co-star Adam West

Actress Julie Newmar, well known for her role as "Catwoman" in the 1960s TV series "Batman," remembers her friend and co-star Adam West who has passed away at the age of 88.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

'Catwoman' actress remembers co-star Adam West

Newsroom

Actress Julie Newmar, well known for her role as "Catwoman" in the 1960s TV series "Batman," remembers her friend and co-star Adam West who has passed away at the age of 88.
Source: CNN