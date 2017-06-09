Breaking News

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 08: Actress Glenne Headly attends a reunion for "Two Days In The Valley" at NeueHouse Hollywood on July 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
    Actress Glenne Headly dies at 62

Glenne Headly, the actress best known for starring alongside Warren Beatty in "Dick Tracy," died on June 8. She was 62.
