Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US actor George Clooney (L) and his wife British-Lebanese lawyer Amal Clooney pose as they arrive for the 42nd edition of the Cesar Ceremony at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on February 24, 2017. / AFP / bertrand GUAY (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images)
US actor George Clooney (L) and his wife British-Lebanese lawyer Amal Clooney pose as they arrive for the 42nd edition of the Cesar Ceremony at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on February 24, 2017. / AFP / bertrand GUAY (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    George and Amal Clooney welcome twins

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins

56-year-old actor George Clooney and his wife Amal welcomed twin babies, Ella and Alexander.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins

56-year-old actor George Clooney and his wife Amal welcomed twin babies, Ella and Alexander.
Source: CNN