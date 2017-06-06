Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Chris Hemsworth smashes Marvel toys

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Chris Hemsworth smashes Marvel toys

Actor Chris Hemsworth, who plays "Thor" on the big screen, posted a tongue-in-cheek revenge video to Instagram to show his anger for being excluded from "Captain America: Civil War."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Chris Hemsworth smashes Marvel toys

Actor Chris Hemsworth, who plays "Thor" on the big screen, posted a tongue-in-cheek revenge video to Instagram to show his anger for being excluded from "Captain America: Civil War."
Source: CNN