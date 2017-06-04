Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    12-year-old stuns with ventriloquist act

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

12-year-old stuns with ventriloquist act

Darci Lynne Farmer, 12, wows the judges with her ventriloquist act on "America's Got Talent."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

12-year-old stuns with ventriloquist act

Darci Lynne Farmer, 12, wows the judges with her ventriloquist act on "America's Got Talent."
Source: CNN