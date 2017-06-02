Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kathy Griffin speaks during a press conference at The Bloom Firm on June 2, 2017 in Woodland Hills, California.
Kathy Griffin speaks during a press conference at The Bloom Firm on June 2, 2017 in Woodland Hills, California.

    JUST WATCHED

    Kathy Griffin in tears: Trump broke me

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kathy Griffin in tears: Trump broke me

Comedian Kathy Griffin speaks at a press conference regarding her participation in controversial images that showed the her holding up a bloody head resembling that of President Trump.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Kathy Griffin in tears: Trump broke me

Comedian Kathy Griffin speaks at a press conference regarding her participation in controversial images that showed the her holding up a bloody head resembling that of President Trump.
Source: CNN