CNN fires Kathy Griffin over anti-Trump photo
CNN fires Kathy Griffin over anti-Trump photo
After posing in a gruesome anti-Trump photo, Kathy Griffin will not return as co-host of CNN's annual New Year's Eve program, the network announced.
Source: CNN
