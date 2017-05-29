Timberlake, Fallon introduce 'bro-biking'

Breaking News

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon go "bro-biking" through the Hamptons. The best friends have previously joked that tandem biking is the pair's preferred mode of transportation when hanging out.
Source: HLN

