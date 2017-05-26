Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    'Plinko' contestant freaks after record win

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Plinko' contestant freaks after record win

A contestant on "The Price is Right" won $31,500 during the game "Plinko," setting a new record.
Source: CBS

Top News (9 Videos)

See More

'Plinko' contestant freaks after record win

A contestant on "The Price is Right" won $31,500 during the game "Plinko," setting a new record.
Source: CBS