Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sarah Hyland of 'Modern Family' refutes anorexia claims
Sarah Hyland of 'Modern Family' refutes anorexia claims

    JUST WATCHED

    'Modern Family' actress slams body-shamers

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Modern Family' actress slams body-shamers

Actress Sarah Hyland posted a message on Twitter addressing claims by some social media users that she may be anorexic.
Source: CNN

Top News (9 Videos)

See More

'Modern Family' actress slams body-shamers

Actress Sarah Hyland posted a message on Twitter addressing claims by some social media users that she may be anorexic.
Source: CNN