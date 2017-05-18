Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Chris Cornell dead at 52
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Chris Cornell dead at 52
Grunge rock pioneer
Chris Cornell
, lead singer for Soundgarden and Audioslave, has died at 52.
Source: CNN
Celebrities we've lost (15 Videos)
Chris Cornell dead at 52
'Tombstone' actor dies in LA home
'Happy Days' actress found dead
Comedian Charlie Murphy dead at 57
Guitarist J. Geils found dead in his home
TCM host Robert Osborne dead at 84
Look back at moments with Letterman's mom
Comedian Don Rickles' memorable barbs
Legendary musician Chuck Berry dies at 90
Bill Paxton's most memorable roles
Al Jarreau dies at 76
'People's Court' Judge Wapner dead at 97
Remembering Oscar nominated John Hurt
Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
Singer George Michael dies
See More
Chris Cornell dead at 52
Grunge rock pioneer
Chris Cornell
, lead singer for Soundgarden and Audioslave, has died at 52.
Source: CNN