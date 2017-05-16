Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    'DWTS' shocking elimination riles fans

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'DWTS' shocking elimination riles fans

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was surprisingly eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" despite two perfect scores from the judges.
Source: CNN

Dancing With The Stars (21 Videos)

See More

'DWTS' shocking elimination riles fans

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was surprisingly eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" despite two perfect scores from the judges.
Source: CNN