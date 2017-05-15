Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Living the dream as the Piano Man's understudy
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Living the dream as the Piano Man's understudy
Mike DelGuidice never knew that he would one day grace the stage with pop music star Billy Joel. CNN's Holly Firfer reports.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Living the dream as the Piano Man's understudy
Tracy Morgan: Humor heals
Ron Howard wants to make scientists cool
Will Ferrell sings during USC grad speech
Here's why we get overtime pay
'SNL': Nothing matters anymore
John Oliver blasts Trump for Comey firing
Ransomware 'WannaCry' attack explained
Cracks in the TI-84 calculator monopoly?
Colbert mocks Trump's termination letter
Can tech be biased?
Reporter arrested after questioning Sec. Price
Teen breaks record, gets year of free nuggets
'House of Cards' stars: Trump crazier than show
A mini-drone in every soldier's pocket?
Kushner Co. uses Jared's name in sales pitch
See More
Living the dream as the Piano Man's understudy
Mike DelGuidice never knew that he would one day grace the stage with pop music star Billy Joel. CNN's Holly Firfer reports.
Source: CNN